Developer wants to build 48 new homes in Castledermot

Plans for 48 new Castledermot homes are to be lodged soon.

Masonbrook Holdings wants to build the development on a 1.53 hectare site at Barrack Road. The development, if approved, will consist of nine two and three-bed two storey terraced houses, seven three-bed two storey detached and semi-detached homes, eight one and two-bed apartments accommodated in two two storey buildings, two three storey blocks accommodating 12 two-bed ground floor apartments, with 12 three bed duplex units at first and second floors, along with bin and bicycle stores.

The application is due to be lodged with Kildare County Council within two weeks.