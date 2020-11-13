Deaths in Kildare, November 13

Owen (Ownie) Bracken, Courtown East, Stradbally Road, Athy

The death has occurred of Owen (Ownie) Bracken of Courtown East, Stradbally Road., Athy, Kildare. Owen (Ownie) Bracken passed away at St. Vincent’s Hospital, Athy. Predeceased by his wife Eileen. Much loved father of Sandra and Raymond, grandchildren Markus, Conor, Ronan and Aaron, brother Martin. He will be sadly missed by his daughter, son, grandchildren, daughter-in-law, son-in-law, brother, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

In accordance with government guidelines on public gatherings, a private funeral will take place at St. Michael’s Parish Church, Athy, limited to family members only.

The funeral mass can be viewed by clicking on the following link https://www.parishofathy.ie/ on Monday, 16 November, at 11am, followed by interment in St. Michael’s (New) Cemetery, Athy.

Margaret (Madge) Brennan (née Curtis), Coolroe, Athy

The death has occurred of Margaret (Madge) Brennan (née Curtis) Coolroe, Athy. Funeral arrangements later.

Bridget Dempsey (née Dempsey), 5 Kilmeade, Athy

The death has occurred of Bridget Dempsey (née Dempsey) 5 Kilmeade, Athy, Kildare. Wife of the Late Tom and mother of the Late Barty. Deeply regretted by her loving children Jimmy, Christy, Mona, Maire, Finbar, Davy, Martina, Anthony, Aiden and Niall, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, sister-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, nieces , nephews, relatives and friends.

Mary (Molly) Doyle (née Mc Keown), Mountplesant, Cadamstown, Broadford

The death has occurred of Mary (Molly) Doyle (née Mc Keown), Mountplesant, Cadamstown, Broadford, Kildare. Peacefully at Blanchardstown Hospital. Wife of the late Dick. Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Mary Lou, son-in-law Tony, grandchildren Andrew, Lorna, Brendan and his wife Debbie, great-grandchildren Copper, Kit & Hannah, brothers Jimmy, Billy, Oliver, Jack, Eddie & Mick, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to Covid 19 outbreak there will be a family funeral. Molly will repose at her home, followed by a funeral mass in St. Mary's Church, Broadford on Friday at 12 noon with burial in adjoining cemetery. You can line the route from Molly's house on Friday or from the Church to the Cemetery with social distancing - please.

Anne Enright-Bathe, Cnoc-na-Greine, Kilcullen

The death has occurred of Anne Enright-Bathe, Cnoc-na-Greine, Kilcullen, Kildare. Anne Enright-Bathe, Cnoc-na-Greine, Kilcullen died on November 9. Very sadly missed by her loving sons Laurence and Jack, lasting friend Paul, her father Christy, brother Christopher and sister Tara, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her residence on Friday from 2 o'clock to 6 o'clock There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember Anne by being present on the route, socially distanced on Saturday 14 November at 10.45am as Anne is removed from Cnoc-na-Greine to New Abbey Cemetery arriving for 11.30am.

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place.

Geraldo (Gino) Fusco, Straffan

The death has occurred of Geraldo (Gino) Fusco, Straffan. The death has occurred of Geraldo (Gino) Fusco, Port of Spain, Trinidad on November 11. He will be sadly missed by his wife, Nicole and children Giola and Nico in Trinidad and Gina and grandsons Michael and Ariel in Israel. He will also be greatly missed by his mother-in-law Carol and brothers and sisters in-law.

Son of the late Domenic and Ligia Fusco of Straffan and beloved brother of Sandra, Paschal, Domenic, Stephen, Victor, Therese and Joe.