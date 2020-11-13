Drehid landfill expansion plans refused permission

Planning permission for the expansion of the Drehid landfill between Allenwood and Derrinturn has been refused by An Bord Pleanala.

The proposed development consisted of changes to the volume and nature of wastes to be accepted at the landfill disposal facility, development of additional non-hazardous and hazardous landfill capacity and increasing the volume of waste accepted at the facility.

