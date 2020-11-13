Gardai investigating death of Kildare man

Gardaí are investigating the unexplained death of a man in his 70s that occurred in County Kildare yesterday, Thursday, 12 November.

"The man was discovered unconscious in Clane, County Kildare, at approximately 3pm. Gardaí and Emergency Services were called to the scene and despite medical assistance, the man was later pronounced dead," said a garda spokesperson.

He was later taken to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital.

Gardai said a post mortem will be conducted at a later date and this will determine the course of the investigation.

However, its understood foul play is not suspected.