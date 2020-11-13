Bord Pleanala refuses planning permission for a 64 houses close to Kildare town.

Bord Pleanala has refused planning permission for a 64 house development in Kildare town.

Kildare County Council refused permission to the Athy based company, Keshmere Homes for the houses at Loughminane, Green road on February 7 last.

While the site is zoned for housing, and is adjacent to the existing estate at Loughminane Green, the appeals body said that the site of the houses was on land which was not prioritised and granting permission would breach the local area plan (HP2 policy of the Kildare Town Local Area Plan 2012-18) and the core regional strategy.

Kildare County Council had cited a similar reason for its decision to refuse permission last February but gave additional ones.

It said there were visual and overlooking (of nearby houses) issues as well as potential problems with flooding.

A number of residents in Loughminane Green had sent objections to the council.

Their concerns included road safety and opening of a cul de sac, an issue with a pumping station and odours, traffic (including an argument that an 80km/hr speed limit on Green Lane was excessive), shortage of places at local schools.

Keshmere Homes, in its lengthy appeal to the appeals board (which is on the council file: 191359) said, among other things, that there were allowances in law for overlooking the priority issue cited by the council.

It said the proposed site is 500 metres from Kildare town centre and one kilometre from the town’s rail station.