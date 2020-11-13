Funeral arrangements for Kildare woman killed in suspected hit and run

The Kilcullen woman who died in a suspected hit and run in Newbridge last Monday, November 9 is due to be laid to rest this weekend.

Anne Enright-Bathe of Cnoc-na-Greine, Kilcullen will be reposing at her residence today Friday from 2 o'clock to 6 o'clock. There will be an opportunity for the community to support the family and to remember Anne by gathering along the route, socially distanced, tomorrow, Saturday 14 November at 10.45am as she is removed from Cnoc-na-Greine to New Abbey Cemetery arriving for 11.30am.

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place. Anne will be hugely missed by her loving sons Laurence and Jack, lasting friend Paul, her father Christy, brother Christopher and sister Tara, extended family, relatives and friends.