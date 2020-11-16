Kildare Death Notices for today: Monday, November 16

The death has occurred of Eileen HENNESSY, Brownshill Road, Carlow Town, Carlow / Castledermot, Kildare

Eileen Hennessy of 'Glendarra', Brownshill Road, Carlow and formerly of The Well, Knocknacree, Castledermot, Co Kildare, passed away, peacefully, on November 14th, 2020, at SignaCare Nursing Home, Killerig, Co Carlow, in her 96th year.

May Eileen’s Gentle Soul Rest in PeaceShe will be sadly missed by her loving sisters-in-law Teresa Hennessy and Kathleen O’Rourke, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings a private funeral will take place for family in The Holy Family Church, Askea, on Tuesday at 11am and will be followed by burial in Grange Cemetery, Carlow.

Eileen’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on The Holy Family Church, Askea, online streaming service on Tuesday, at 11am, by using the following link.

www.askeaparish.ie/our-parish/web-cam/

Those who would have liked to attend, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message in the 'Condolences' section below.

The death has occurred of David William Jolley

Village Green, Royal Meadows, Kilcock, Kildare / Maynooth, Kildare / Churchtown, Dublin

(Unexpectedly). David William, beloved husband of Bernadette, treasured father of Louise, Alison, Rachel and Andrew and grandfather of Marcus, Carys, Andrew, Amy, Charlie, Ethan, Dylan, Noah, Pádraig and Perlamay. Deeply regretted by his family, sons-in-law, Wayne, Donal and Lance, daughter-in-law Melanie, sisters, Hazel and Diane, brother Richard, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends both near and far.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

A Private Funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for David's family in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu https://ie.gofundme.com/f/in-honour-of-david-jolley

The death has occurred of James O'Brien

Late of Hillside and Grangemore, Kilcullen, Kildare

James O'Brien, late of Hillside, Kilcullen and Grangemore Co. Kildare, November 15th 2020, at Silverstream Nursing Home, Dunlavin. Beloved husband of the late Margaret. Deeply regretted by his brothers Peter and Martin, sisters-in-law, Gabrielle and Maisie, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his brother Peter's residence, Avondale Drive, Kilcullen, on Monday from 5pm until 8pm. Removal from there on Tuesday morning at 9am to The Church Of The Sacred Heart and St. Brigid, Kilcullen, arriving for 9.30am requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to St. Brigid's Cemetery.

Due to current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place, restricted to 25 people in church. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but due to current guidelines cannot, please feel free to leave a message for James's family in the condolence book at the bottom of the page. The funeral Mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv.

May James Rest In Peace

The death has occurred of Vincent (Vinnie) O'Connor

Highfield Park, Kilcock, Kildare

Suddenly at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Vinnie, beloved son of Ger and Sheila, dear brother of Susan and Alan. Will by sadly missed by his family, brother-in-law James, sister-in-law Ann, nephew Thomas, nieces Lucille, Sarah and Emma, godparents Michael and Doreen, grandniece Sophie, grandnephews Jake and Harry, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

With regret a private Funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Vinnie's family in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

His Funeral cortège will leave his home at 10:30am on Wednesday morning, on route to St. Cocoa's Church, Kilcock, for Mass at 11:00am followed by a burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery. Vinnie's Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.kilcockandnewtownparish.ie/webcam/

The death has occurred of Marie Brunswick (née Cunningham)

Celbridge, Kildare



Brunswick (nee Cunningham) Maire (Celbridge) 14th November 2020, peacefully, in St. Francis Hospice, surrounded by her loving family. Predeceased by her son Colin, sadly missed by her loving husband James and son Niall, daughters-in-law Jeanette and Breda, grandchildren Adam, Jake, Cian and Abigail, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to current government restrictions regarding public gatherings a private family funeral will take place in the coming days, those who wish to leave a message of sympathy for the family may do so in the condolence section below this notice. Family flowers only donations to the Irish Cancer Society. The funeral can be viewed on Tuesday at 11am on the following link https://churchmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-church-celbridge