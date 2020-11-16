Smoke alarm helped everybody get out of house fire

This was the state of a smoke alarm after fire ripped through a house in Tallaght over the weekend.

However the safety device did it's job and all occupants got out of the property, according to Dublin Fire Brigade.

A DFB spokesperson said: "Firefighters from Tallaght fire station were called to a well developed house fire.

"Although the smoke alarms were damaged they did sound and everyone got out safe.



"Smoke alarms save lives.



"Closing doors helps stop the spread of smoke."