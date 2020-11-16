Smoke alarm helped everybody get out of house fire
The damaged smoke alarm / Dublin Fire Brigade
This was the state of a smoke alarm after fire ripped through a house in Tallaght over the weekend.
However the safety device did it's job and all occupants got out of the property, according to Dublin Fire Brigade.
A DFB spokesperson said: "Firefighters from Tallaght fire station were called to a well developed house fire.
"Although the smoke alarms were damaged they did sound and everyone got out safe.
"Smoke alarms save lives.
"Closing doors helps stop the spread of smoke."
