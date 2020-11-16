Broadband blackspots being exposed by home working - Kildare TDs

Kildare TDs have called for broadband levels across the county to be improved for people working or studying from home during Covid-19 pandemic restrictions.

Speaking in the Dáil, Sinn Féin TD Patricia Ryan called for a commitment from Tánaiste Leo Varadkar to ensure the government provides reliable connections in areas such as in Monasterevin.

She explained: “Recently I spoke to a blind man who uses Alexa to set timers while he is cooking, but the wifi often drops, making this more difficult.”

She added: “I also spoke recently to a lady in Ferns Bridge in Monasterevin. I have many areas in my constituency where this is an issue.

“This lady is working at home since March and we are asking these people to work at home currently due to a crisis. Her broadband connection is very unreliable and none of the commercial operators provide broadband services in her area."

Fianna Fáil TD James Lawless said thousands of constituents are working and studying from home and using broadband to keep contact with family and friends as Level 5 bans household visits.

He referred to areas of rural east Kildare such as Rathmore, Kilteel, Eadestown, Tipperkevin and the border with west Wicklow.

He added: “We are all aware of how critical high-speed quality broadband is to our daily lives. That has been exacerbated during the pandemic and the recent lockdowns.”

The Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications Eamonn Ryan said 13,859 premises in Kildare will be provided with high-speed broadband through the State-led intervention.

He said that the remaining 81,329 premises are in areas where commercial providers are either delivering or have plans to deliver broadband services.

He added: “Investment in County Kildare under the national broadband plan will amount to €53 million.”

Mr Ryan said that 2,818 premises have been surveyed in County Kildare, with approximately 1,500 in east Kildare.

He added that surveys have been completed in Killashee, Oughterard, Rathmore, Kill, Kilteel, Carnalway, Gilltown, Ballymore Eustace, Bodenstown, Naas urban, Newtown and Donaghcumper.

He added that work is now underway on developing network designs to deliver the new fibre-to-the-home network to these premises. Surveys are due to start in Leixlip, Maynooth and Celbridge in the first quarter of 2021.

The minister continued: “The Covid 19 pandemic has also highlighted the importance of good reliable broadband to ensure that citizens throughout Ireland can avail of remote working, education and other essential online facilities.

“This is reflected in the commitments in the programme for Government where delivery of the national broadband plan will be a key enabler to many of the policies... such as increased levels of remote working.”