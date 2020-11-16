Email sent to Minister about plight of foreign workers in Kildare

A Kildare resident emailed the Minister for Justice directly to raise the plight of foreign workers in the county who experienced delays in their visas being renewed due to the local lockdown in August.

There are believed to be hundreds of foreign workers working in local food processing plants across Kildare.

A localised lockdown was imposed on Counties Kildare, Laois and Offaly on August 7 and these restrictions later continued in Kildare until August 31.

In reply to a Freedom of Information request, correspondence was released to the Leader by the Department of Justice on this issue.

The identity of the sender of the August 18 email to Minister for Justice Helen McEntee was redacted to protect their privacy under the Freedom of Information Act.

The email claimed that many foreign workers who possessed work permits were unable to renew their visas because of long waiting periods for appointments.

The correspondence criticised the backlog in appointments and called for action from the Minister to rectify the situation for workers.

At the time, many public offices were closed and officials were working remotely.

However, the government had announced an automatic renewal of all visas up to 20th August 2020 and this was later extended in September to continue up to January 2021.

The email continues: “Please understand that these people are now in a terrifying situation where they have no idea whether or not they will be able to continue in their present jobs or even to remain in the country legally.

“I would be extremely grateful if you can offer any sort of reassurance that the government’s position regarding people who possess a work permit but not a visa.

“Can you reassure that workers will not be forced to leave the country due to the inability to deal with this visa renewal situation?”

The information supplied under the FOI Act doesn’t specify if the email was replied to.

Last month details emerged of an email about Covid-19 cases sent to the Taoiseach by a worried mother living in Kildare town.

The parent, whose identity was protected by the Department of an Taoiseach, also urged Micheál Martin to ‘please, please protect us’.

The email said: “I am sitting here as a single parent to a distressed teenager who is too anxious to even go outside the door for fear of getting the virus and the possibility of passing it onto her vulnerable grandmother.

“Please tell me how I protect her mental health and reassure her?”