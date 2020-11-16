Elderly driver and passenger taken to hospital after Kildare town crash

A road collision in the middle of Kildare town on Friday last resulted in two occupants being taken to hospital.

A vehicle struck an electricity pole and emergency services cut power to local premises for a time while they dealt with the incident.

An elderly man and his elderly passenger were taken to Naas General Hospital following the incident which occurred at around 2.30pm.

A statement from the Garda Press Office said:

“The driver, a man in his 80s and passenger, a woman in her 70s, were taken to Naas General Hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.”

There were traffic delays in the area in the aftermath of the collision as the incident coincided with the daily school run.

Gardaí attended the scene as well as Kildare Fire Service personnel from Newbridge and Monasterevin stations.