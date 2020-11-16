Naas eircode district in Kildare tops national home completions table

The Naas W91 Eircode district recorded the highest number of new house completions for any Eircode district in the State in the third quarter of this year as well as for the year up to and including Q3 2020.

There were 248 new dwellings completed, compared to 215 in Q3 2019 in Naas.

There were 144 completions in the Celbridge W23 area, down on the 164 completions in Q3 2019. Celbridge was the fourth highest performer in the State, only

In the year to Q3, there were 820 completions in Naas, up from 774 the same period last year.

There were 643 in Celbridge, a 23% rise on the 513 completed in Q3 2019. This was the fourth highest annual number in the State with just H91 Galway and the A92 Drogheda and Naas ahead of it.

Elsewhere in Kildare, the third quarter of this year saw 56 in R51 Kildare (73 in Q3 2019); 33 in W12 Newbridge (30 in Q3 2019), 12 in R14 Athy (15 in Q3 2019), 11 in W34 Monasterevin (18 in Q3 2019), and 5 in R56 Curragh eircode area (8 in Q3 2019).