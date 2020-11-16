COVID-19 LATEST: Five deaths, 456 cases with 13 cases in Kildare

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been notified of five additional deaths related to Covid-19.

All deaths reported today occurred in November.

As of midnight last night, there were 456 confirmed cases.

Of the cases notified today;

199 are men / 257 are women

69% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

105 in Dublin, 85 in Limerick, 43 in Cork, 38 in Meath, 25 in Clare and the remaining 160 cases are spread across 21 other counties.

Figures show Kildare has the seventh lowest 14-day incidence rate of the 26 counties.





As of 2pm today 274 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU. A total of 10 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.