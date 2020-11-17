Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, November 17

The death has occurred of Kathleen Kelly (née Hyde) Sallins Bridge, Sallins, Kildare / Rathcoole, Dublin

Kelly (Hyde), Kathleen, Sallins Bridge, Sallins, Co. Kildare and late of Maple Grove, Rathcoole, Co. Dublin, November 15th 2020, peacefully at home, beloved wife of the late Ken (John), and mother of the late Stephen and recently deceased John, deeply regretted by her loving daughters Barbara, Nora and Ruth, sons-in-law Mick, Tommy and Aodhan, beloved grandchildren, great-granddaughter, sisters Maura, Patsy, Teresa and Betty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to recent Government restrictions regarding Covid 19 a private family Funeral will take place. Those wishing to send their condolences may do so via the condolence section below. Also, those wishing to view the Funeral Service may do so on Wednesday at 11am by clicking on the following link

https://www.churchservices.tv/saggart

The death has occurred of Frances Keegan (née Rochfort)

Drumcondra, Dublin / Kilcock, Kildare

Keegan (nee Rochfort) Frances. 14th November 2020. Peacefully in the loving care of the staff in Kempton Nursing Home, Navan Road, formerly of St. Monica’s Nursing Home. Late of Drumcondra and formerly of Kilcock, Co. Kildare. Beloved wife of the late Barney. Predeceased by her twin sister Marie and grandson Con. Frances will be very sadly missed by her son Patrick and Charlie, daughters Helen and Maureen, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family, friends and neighbours.

May she rest in Peace

A private funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those of you who would like to attend the funeral but due to the current restrictions cannot or are unable to may view the service at 11am on Wednesday, 18th November, using the following link

https://gardinerstparish.ie/live-video/

If you would like to leave a private message of condolence for the family please use the following link https://www.masseybrosfuneralhomes.com/funeral-notices. All enquiries to Massey Bros., Cabra Tel: (01) 8389774. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to Pieta House.

The death has occurred of Christopher (Christy) CURRAN

Naas, Kildare / Sallins, Kildare

Curran (Naas and formerly of Sallins) – Nov 15, 2020, (peacefully), at Naas General Hospital, Christopher (Christy), beloved husband of Marian and dear father of Christopher, Jennifer and Pauline; Sadly missed by his loving wife, son, daughters, brother, son-law-law, daughter-in-law, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, grandchildren Kirsty, Craig, Ross, Dylan, Kayleigh, Kody and Shanessa, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a Private Funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam/ on Wednesday at 12 noon. Those who would have liked to attend the Funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the Condolence Book below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Irish Cancer Society.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis”

The death has occurred of Margaret (Madge) Brennan (née Curtis)

Coolroe, Athy, Kildare

Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Marie, son-in-law Denis, granddaughter Denise and her husband John, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will be held at 11am on Thursday morning in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 25 people. The Mass will be livestreamed see www.parishofathy.ie. (Margaret's funeral courtege will travel via her residence in Coolroe). Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions may leave a message in the section marked 'condolences' below.

The death has occurred of John (Ted) Lawler

Walterstown, Nurney, Kildare

Lawler, John (Ted), Walterstown, Nurney, 15th November 2020, (peacefully) at Naas Hospital, with his family by his side. Ted, husband of the late Mary and father of the late John Jnr. Sadly missed by his loving son Mark, daughters Emma, Marguerete, grandchildren, sisters Breda & Pauline, brother-in-law Fred, nephews, nieces, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Ted Rest In Peace

A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy's Funeral Home on Wednesday to arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart, Nurney for 11am Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Nurney. Messages of sympathy may be expressed through the condolence section below.



The death has occurred of Veronica Moorehouse

St. Brigid's Terrace, Newbridge, Kildare

Formerly of Pairc Mhuire. Peacefully at Naas Hospital. Daughter of the late Bill and sister of the late Joe and Stephen. Sadly missed by her loving mother Ester, brothers Pius, Bernard, Anthony, and William, sisters Mary, Angela and Valerie, sisters-in-law Anne, Patricia and Kitty, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Veronica Rest In Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later



