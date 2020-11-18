JOBS: Manager position being recruited for in Blessington

“Hands On” Operations Manager

required for Plastic Manufacturing Facility, Blessington, Co. Wicklow

The Company

Sturdy Products Limited is an indigenous Irish manufacturing company with a market leadership position in

Rotationally Moulded plastic products. Market segments include Environmental, Industrial, Building

Construction, Domestic, Agricultural & Equestrian and Custom Moulding. Our customers come from both

the public and private sectors in Ireland, Middle East and the U. K.

The position reports directly to the Managing Director.

The Responsibilities



 Overall full responsibility of Operations and Production facility (approx. 30 workforce).

 Organisation of production plans and schedules for modern plant.

 Setting and attainment of production cost savings targets – product and overhead.

 Leadership and motivation of an established operational team, including our factory manager and foreman, our R & D team,

maintenance and delivery staff.

 Lead the drive for continuous quality improvement in an ISO 9001/2015 environment.

 Manage the purchasing and stock control functions in hands-on mode.

 Planning and organising all Transport matters.

 Participate fully as a key member of the management team.

 Full overall responsibility for the running and control of the Production and overall Operations duties in our company.

The Person

 A minimum of 5 years of proven achievement as a Foreman/Production/Operations Manager.

 A relevant third level qualification is desirable.

 Experience of compiling, administering and controlling production and operational budgets.

 Experience in all Transport and Logistics related matters.

 Experience in purchasing and stock control in a manufacturing facility.

 Living in the local area or within a reasonable commuting distance.

 Experience in the plastics moulding business is desirable but not essential.

 Experienced direct man management at shop floor level, minimum 5 years.

The Rewards

A salary and benefits package commensurate with the critical importance of the position to the company’s future development.

In addition, there will be the opportunity to earn substantial bonuses through the achievement of personal, team and company targets.

Please forward your recent C.V. by e-mail to:

Sturdy Products Limited

Blessington, Co. Wicklow

E-Mail: johnhanlon@sturdyproducts.com

Phone: 353 (0)45 865044

Fax: 353 (0)45 865721

Website: www.Sturdyproducts.com