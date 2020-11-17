LATEST: Kildare is 7th lowest county for Covid-19 cases

County Kildare has seen a continuing decrease in the rate of Covid-19 infections.

And Naas General Hospital, which had over 30 confirmed cases 10 days ago, now has only nine infected patients.



According to the latest data released Monday, Kildare now has the seventh lowest 14-day incidence rate with 85.8 positive cases per 100,000 of the population.

This compares with the highest county — Donegal at 270 cases and the lowest — Wexford at 47.

The Naas town area has the highest infection rate in the county. It had 168.7 cases per 100,000 population in the two weeks up to November 9.

But the overall incidence rate has reduced significantly with the Kildare Local Electoral Area (LEA) and Celbridge the lowest with each recording around 78 cases per 100,000 of population.

The Athy area had 82.9 cases per 100,000 while the corresponding level for Leixlip was 88.3 and Newbridge had 95.8.

The next highest level was Maynooth with 134.5 per 100,000 while Clane had 144.2.

Meanwhile, according to daily figures released on Monday evening, there were five further deaths related to the virus and 456 new cases of the disease notified to the Department of Health over the previous 24 hours.

There is now a total of 68,356 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

This includes the denotification of three previously confirmed cases.

There has been a total of 1,984 deaths associated with the virus in Ireland.

Nationally, the number of people in ICU is 33 while there are 274 patients with Covid-19 in hospital.

Of the latest cases notified, there were 105 in Dublin, 85 in Limerick, 43 in Cork and 38 in Meath.