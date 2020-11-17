Fundraising campaign to erect Christmas lights in Sallins

The countdown is officially on for Christmas 2020 with the Sallins Business Association.

The Association believes that Lighting Up Sallins For Christmas is now more important than any other year.

It has set up a gofundme page for donations towards the cost of the festive event in the village.

A spokesperson said: "Both young and old faces need a lift as we face into the dark evenings, so we promise with your help to give you a Christmas in Sallins like you have never had before! :

"There are considerable costs involved in the erection and maintenance of the Christmas lights and year on year, the businesses and people of the village continue to be extremely generous and supportive of this cause.

"While we fully understand that this has been a very difficult year financially we are asking the community if they can make a contribution towards the cost of the 2020 Christmas Lights. All donations big and small are all hugely appreciated.

"Let's do our village proud this Christmas!"