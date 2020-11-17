PHOTOS: Kildare shop "lifting people's spirits" with fantastic Christmas window display

A Naas shop has revealed that customers and passers-by have praised its imaginative Christmas window display for lifting their spirits during the Level 5 lockdown.

Daly's Pharmacy on South Main Street put a lot of time and effort into the festive scenes which feature gingerbread figures, polar bears and toy soldiers.

Dervla Hynes from Daly's said: "Our Christmas windows have attracted a bit of attention locally.

"Lots of people are saying how they've lifted their spirits in these Covid times."

Dervla added: "If it puts a smile on one person's face, it'd be worth it!"

When the pandemic started in March, the pharmacy had to act very fast to erect protective screens and limit customers to two at a time.

Daly's Pharmacy also urged customers not to stockpile medication as it insisted hat supply chains were sufficient to cater for everybody.