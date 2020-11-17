Kildare schoolboy cutting ponytail for charity

A Kilberry school boy is raising funds on gofundme by cutting his pony tail he has been growing for three years.

Adam Fitzgibbon (9) is raising much needed funds for his school Kilberry NS and also for The Rapunzel Foundation to help with the cost of making a wig.

Adam's mum Elaine said: "Three years ago Adam watched a programme about children losing their hair due to medications for Cancer treatment and was very moved by it, he was overwhelmed when he saw how a wig changed a child's life. He said he wanted to do something to help them, so he decided that night he would grow his hair, so he could help make some other little boy or girl happy.

"Adam will soon be getting his hair cut and donating his pony tail, which is currently at 15 inches long to The Rapunzel Foundation, who provide free, real hair wigs to both children and adults who have lost their own hair through Cancer treatment or other conditions like Alopecia.

Adam attends Kilberry NS, Athy, Co.Kildare, he would like to take this opportunity to also try to help his school during these difficult times, as this year fundraising is complicated by COVID-19, Kilberry NS can no longer run their traditional sponsored events and unfortunately Government funding does not sufficiently support schools to purchase all the resources needed.

"We are setting up this donation page to help raise much needed funds for Equipment, PPE, etc. for the boys & girls of Kilberry NS and also to help The Rapunzel Foundation with funding towards the cost of making a wig."