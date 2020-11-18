Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, November 18

The death has occurred of Michael Maher

14 Connagh Close, Collaghknock Glebe, Kildare Town, Kildare / Athy, Kildare

Deeply regretted by his loving father Frank, sisters Edel and Chloe, brother James, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will be held at 11am on Friday morning in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 25 people. The Mass will be livestreamed see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions may leave a message in the section marked 'condolences' below.

The death has occurred of David William Jolley

Village Green, Royal Meadows, Kilcock, Kildare / Maynooth, Kildare / Churchtown, Dublin

(Unexpectedly). David William, beloved husband of Bernadette, treasured father of Louise, Alison, Rachel and Andrew and grandfather of Marcus, Carys, Andrew, Amy, Charlie, Ethan, Dylan, Noah, Pádraig and Perlamay. Deeply regretted by his family, sons-in-law, Wayne, Donal and Lance, daughter-in-law Melanie, sisters, Hazel and Diane, brother Richard, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends both near and far.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.

A Private Funeral will take place due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for David's family in the ‘Condolences’ section below. David's Funeral Service will take place on Thursday at 11:00am in St. Mary's Church of Ireland, Maynooth and can be viewed on https://www.memoriallane.ie/livestream/

Burial afterwards in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Kilcock.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu https://ie.gofundme.com/f/in-honour-of-david-jolley.

The death has occurred of Kevin COADY

Leixlip, Kildare / Drimnagh, Dublin

COADY (Leixlip, Co. Kildare and formerly of Errigal Road, Drimnagh, Dublin 12) November 16th, 2020 (peacefully) in the loving care of the staff at Lucan Lodge Nursing Home. Kevin (Patrick), beloved husband of the late Olive and dear father of Kevin, Ann, Michael, Mary and Olivia and devoted grandfather to his nine grandchildren Ciaran, Sínead, Brian, Ciara, Aoife, Siona, Kim, Cian and Orna, and great-grandfather of Joshua, Tadhg, Oisin and Annabelle. Sadly missed by his whole family: sons, daughters, grandchildren, great grandchildren, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and our friends, a private family funeral will take place.

The family would ask that you adhere to current HSE guidelines and restrictions at all times.

Kevin’s Requiem Mass can be viewed by the following link below on Thursday (November 19th) at 10.45am: http://oln.ie/site/live-webcam/

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral; but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave your personal message by selecting “Condolences” below or alternatively leaving a message at www.cunninghamsfunerals.com.

The death has occurred of Paddy CONWAY

Churchtown, Dublin / Ballymore Eustace, Kildare

Conway, Paddy (Churchtown, Dublin and formerly of Ballymore Eustace, Co. Kildare) 17 November 2020, peacefully in the wonderful care of the ICU staff at St Vincent’s University Hospital, Dublin, surrounded by his loving family. Deeply regretted by his loving wife Josephine, daughters Deirdre, Sinéad, and Ciara, sons-in-law Pat, Declan and Paul, grandchildren Hannah, Megan, Molly, Cormac, Marc and Ciarán, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family and a huge circle of friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to current restrictions a private funeral will take place. Paddy‘s funeral cortege will depart from his home on Thursday morning (19 November) at 11 am. Those who would have liked to attend but cannot may view the Funeral Mass at this link http://www.goodshepherdchurchtown.ie/web-cam/ on Thursday at 11.30 am. Messages of sympathy for Paddy‘s family can be left in in the condolences section



he death has occurred of Judy Mahon (née Hutchinson)

Ballyroe, Athy, Kildare

Wife of the Late Patrick (Paddy). Deeply regretted by her loving sisters Mary, Margaret and Brigid, brothers-in-law, niece Katherine, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government restrictions a private family Requiem Mass will be held at 2pm on Thursday afternoon in St. Michael's Parish Church, Athy, limited to 25 people. The Mass will be livestreamed see www.parishofathy.ie. Burial afterwards in St. Michael's New Cemetery, Athy.

