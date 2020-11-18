Kildare region employment lower in third quarter of this year

Employment in the Mid East region including Kildare has fallen by 1.4%, slightly more than for the State as a whole, according to new Labour Force Survey figures for the third quarter of this year.

The LFS is the official source of labour market statistics for Ireland including the official rates of employment and unemployment.

While there were falls in some sectors there were increases in work in others.

Results for the State for Q3 2020 show that employment totaled 2,295,200, a 1.3% or 31,700 drop on the same quarter in 2019.

The Central Statistics Office said at the end of September 2020, the COVID-19 Adjusted Measure of Employment is estimated to have been 2,078,058 with an associated COVID-19 Adjusted Employment Rate of 61.0%

By the end of October 2020, the COVID-19 Adjusted Measure of Employment is currently estimated to have been 1,965,209 with an associated COVID-19 Adjusted Employment Rate of 57.5%

In the four counties of the Mid East, including Kidlare, Wicklow, Meath and Louth, employment, unadjusted for Covid 19, in all sectors was 338,800, a fall of 1.4% or 4,800 jobs in Q3 2019. Kildare represents around a third of the region’s population.

The big increases in the region were in education, up 23% to 31,800, industry up 17% to 45,900, financial, insurance and real estate up 11% to 19,500 and information and communication, up 11% also, to 16,700.

There was a 3,500 increase in the numbers of people in human health and social work activities, up 9% to 42,100.

However numbers in overall services fell overall by 1.7% and the numbers in wholesale/retail, repair of motor vehicles etc fell 4.7% to 44,800.

There was a 16.5% drop in construction jobs, which fell by 5,100 to 25,900, an 18.8% fall in accommodation and food service jobs, down 4,500 to 19,400 and 19% fall in transportation and storage jobs to 16,800.

The figures also showed a 9% drop in professional, scientific and technical work, with 1,600 less jobs.

There was a 4.8% drop in the public administration/defence/ sector, down by 900 jobs to 17,800.

