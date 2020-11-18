Naas restaurant gets green light for extension worth nearly €300k

Swans on the Green in Naas has been given the green light for two marquees which are intended as outdoor seating for the existing restaurant.

The project has an estimated construction value of 4300,000, according to construction database CIS Ireland.

A decision to grant planning permission was issued by Kildare County Council to Swans On The Green Limited for the development.

The two structures will comprising floor areas of 81 square metres and 22 square metres respectively.

The planning documents state that the marquees are intended for outdoor seating to the existing restaurant.

Also in the designs is a single-storey side extension measuring six square metres to a fire escape stairs.

Earlier this year, Swans on the Green proprietor Larry Swan was a recipient of the Ger Kinchella Heritage Award.

The award is made annually by the Naas Local History Group.

History group chairperson Ger McCarthy said that Swan's had survived by adapting to the ever changing environment for small business.

President Paddy Behan said he knew Mr Swan and his family over a long number of years and had great pleasure presenting him and his staff with the scroll which stated: “Naas Local History Group award our cup and scroll to Swan’s on the Green in recognition of their contribution to the heritage of friendly family run businesses in the town.”