Work to start next month on €500k extension to K Leisure in Newbridge

Works are expected to begin next month at K Leisure in Newbridge on a project worth nearly €500,000.

A single storey prefabricated office building will be demolished and a single storey extension to the rear of the existing facility will be built.

The new additions will include new training facilities (52 square metres, studio space (176.6 square metres), storage (26.8 square metres) and disabled access toilets.

Works will also include the removal of car parking spaces and ancillary site works of a minor nature.

Works are expected to take in the region of eight month to complete.

The main contractor is Doyle Construction based in Co Longford.

K Leisure facilities in Newbridge, Naas and Athy have been closed since October 22nd when Level 5 restrictions under the Living with Covid-19 Plan were introduced.

All services have been postponed and memberships will be frozen for the duration of the closures.

Reduced staff numbers have been working on keeping the clubs and facilities in good order and ready to reopen when the time is right.