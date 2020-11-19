Plan to build houses and apartments off Celbridge Main Street

A relatively large planning application to build houses and apartments just off Main Street in Celbridge has been lodged with Kildare County Council.

On November 13, NL Dublin Estate Property Holdings Limited, applied to build thirteen dwellings at Main Street, Donaghcumper.

The proposals included the demolition of an existing building (335 sqm).

The company had put in an application on November 6 but it was declared invalid.

It put in another application last Friday, November 13.

The company is seeking permission to build a three storey block facing Celbridge’s Main Street.

This would include one 1 bed apartment and one 2 bed apartment with an office/retail development on the ground floor.

The other element of the plan (File: 20/1369) is for eleven 2 storey town houses, including seven 3 bed houses and four 4 bed houses.

A vehicle access from Main Street is proposed.

The Kildare County Council online planning platform says that submissions on the application are due to reach the council, by December 17.

The company is also seeking permission to have 25 car parking spaces and 15 bicycle places with the proposed houses.

At the time of publication today, the documents and maps on the file had not been put up online.

NL Dublin Estate Property Holdings Limited is a holding company with a registered office in Ranelagh, Dublin.

It has two directors, Paul Newman of Ballintaggart House, Colbinstown, Kildare and Keith Lowe with an address in Rathfarnham.

Both hold a directorship in Douglas Newman Good Ltd.

Mr Newman is a director of 32 other companies and Mr Lowe is a director of 19 other companies.