Kildare Death Notices for today: Friday, November 20

The death has occurred of Margaret O'Toole (née Foley)

Spratstown, Ballitore, Kildare / Kiltegan, Wicklow

O'Toole (nee Foley) Margaret, Spratstown, Ballitore and formerly of Talbotstown, Kiltegan, peacefully after a short illness, surrounded by her loving family. Margaret will be deeply missed and forever fondly remembered by her husband Seamus, daughter Deirdre, sons Shane, Dermot, Colm and Emmet, son-in-law Stephen, daughter-in-law Gráinne, grandsons Tom and Harry, brothers Donal, Michael and Pat, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, aunts, cousins, nephews, nieces, neighbours and many friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing at her residence on Friday from 2 o'clock until 9 o'clock for family and close friends. A private family funeral will take place for Margaret due to HSE advice on public gatherings. Margaret's Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday morning at 11:30 am in the Church of SS Mary and Lawrence' Crookstown and thereafter to Newlands Cross Crematorium. Maximum of 25 people in the church and crematorium. Margaret's family would like to thank everyone for their understanding during this difficult time. For those who can't attend due to the HSE restrictions please leave a condolence message below.



The death has occurred of Jacinta (Cinta) Montague (née Carolan)

Drogheda, Louth / Ballymore Eustace, Kildare

Montague, nee Carolan, Newtownstalaban, Drogheda and formerly of Briancan, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare and Drogheda, 18th November, 2020. Peacefully at her home, Jacinta (Cinta),beloved wife of Joe and loving mam to Neil and Aaron. Sadly missed by husband, sons, her dad Tom, daughter-in-law Karina, grandson Gareth, granddaughter Leanne, sister Vivienne, brothers Aidan, Raymond and Eric, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government guidelines regarding public gatherings (a limit of 25 family in the Church and Crematorium) Jacinta’s funeral will be held privately for immediate family only. Funeral will be streamed live on www.saintpetersdrogheda.ie (Lourdes Church) on Saturday 21st of November at 11 o' clock followed by Cremation in Dardistown Crematorium.

For those who cannot attend due to these restrictions please leave a personal message for the family in the Condolence section below.



The death has occurred of Rose Keogh

College Farm Heights, Newbridge, Kildare / Kildare Town, Kildare

Formerly of Maryville, Kildare Town.

Mother of the late Stephen and partner of the late Spud Murphy. Dearly missed by her sons Bobby and Paul, grandchildren Courtney, Bobby, Sophie, Madison, William and Connor, sisters Tricia, Jackie, Deirdre, Annie, Linda and Lisa, brothers Alan and John, daughters-in-law Caitriona, and Tammy, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Rose Rest In Peace

Due to Government advice and restrictions regarding public gatherings and to protect our most vulnerable family members and friends, a private family funeral will take place. Removal on Monday to arrive at Mount Jerome Crematorium for Funeral service at 11.30am. Rose's Cremation service will be available to view at https://vimeo.com/event/153499.



The death has occurred of Ann (Nancy) Farrelly (née Conran)

Barrettstown, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare / Dunlavin, Wicklow

Ann (Nancy), Farrelly, (nee Conron), Barretstown, Ballymore Eustace, and late of Crosskeys, Dunlavin, passed away peacefully November 18th 2020, in the loving care of St Brigid's Hospice, The Curragh. Nancy is now reunited in Heaven with her beloved husband Jimmy, her brother Jim and her sisters Sally, Molly, and Elizabeth. Deeply missed by her son Robert, nieces Ann and Marie, all her nephews, nieces, grand nephews and nieces, great-grand nephews and nieces, extended family and friends.

May Nancy Rest In Peace.

Funeral to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace, Saturday, 21st November, for 11o'clock Funeral Mass, (max 25 people), followed by burial in St Mary's Cemetery. A personal message of condolence may be left on the link below. Donations, if desired, to St Brigids Hospice, The Curragh.

Date Published: Thursday 19th November 2020

Date of Death: Wednesday 18th November 2020

Burke & Roche Funeral Directors (I.A.F.D.)

The death has occurred of Christopher (Kit) Reynolds

Newtown, Enfield, Meath / Enfield, Kildare

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff at Maynooth Community Care Unit. Kit, predeceased by his parents, brothers and sisters. Loving husband of Bridget, dear father of Margaret, Richard and Breda. Sadly missed by his family, grandchildren; John, Aaron, Matthew, Andrew, Sophie, Keelan, Conor, Shauna and Alex, sons-in-law and daughter-in-law; John, Michelle and Thomas, sister Molly, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and neighbours.

May He Rest In Peace

A private Funeral will take place, due to government advice regarding public gatherings. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please leave a personal message for Kit's family in the ‘Condolences’ section below.

Kit's funeral cortège will leave his home on Saturday at 11.20am en route to the Church of the Assumption Jordanstown, Enfield, arriving for Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed on https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/church-of-assumption