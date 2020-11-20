Let there be light - 50,000 festive lights to be turned on in Newbridge tonight

With a massive 50,000 lights, five Christmas trees, new lights on Eyre Street, a beautiful crib and the addition of a bright new Santa postbox, Newbridge will be flooded with festive cheer tonight when the illuminations are switched on.

There will be no switching on ceremony due to Covid restrictions.

"We hope they will bring some cheer during these difficult times. Please remember to shop local and keep our shops in business. Brought to you by Newbridge Christmas Lights Committee, the business community and Kildare County Council. Committee team, Joe Kelly (Chairman) Morgan McCabe, Yvonne Foley, Mary Doyle, Senator Fiona OLoughlin and Cllr Chris Pender. Lighting installation by Niall Whyte and his team, Whyte Melia Electrical," said the committee.