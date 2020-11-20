Weather forecast for Ireland for the weekend from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the weekend for Ireland from Met Eireann for the weekend is for a mix of sunshine and showers with temperatures generally staying in the low to mid single digits.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for it to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain across the south and east at first in the morning, but this rain will clear southeastwards through the morning, followed by sunny spells and scattered showers from the northwest. The afternoon will start out with temperatures ranging 7 to 12 degrees north to south, but reducing 6 to 9 degrees by late afternoon. Winds will be mainly light to moderate southwesterly

The weather will be mostly dry with clear spells on Saturday night, although there will be some scattered showers in the northwest. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees, coldest in the south and east, with light to moderate southwesterly winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be largely dry with varying cloud cover, so there will be sunshine at times. There will be a few showers too, mainly affecting the west and northwest. It will be a cold day with afternoon temperatures of just 6 to 9 degrees, but light to moderate southwesterly winds continuing.

Sunday night will be a dry night with clear spells countrywide at first, but cloud will increase overnight with some patchy rain reaching western coastal areas by morning. Temperatures will be similar to Saturday night, ranging 2 to 6 degrees, with fresh southerly winds developing in the west.

Rain in the west and northwest early Monday morning will spread across the country through the day and will be heavy at times. South to southwest winds will increase moderate to fresh and it will become milder, with afternoon temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees.