Sallins resident returned from work to find home ransacked

Senan Hogan

Reporter:

Senan Hogan

Gardaí are investigating a burglary in Sallins.

The incident took place in The Waterways residential area between 4.30pm and 30 minutes after midnight on Sunday, November 15.

A resident of the Station Point apartments returned home from work to find their apartment ransacked. 

The front door of the property had been forced to gain entry. 

A sum of money was taken by the intruder.  

Naas Gardaí are investigating and have appealed for information from the public about the incident. 