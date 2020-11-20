Sallins resident returned from work to find home ransacked
FILE PHOTO
Gardaí are investigating a burglary in Sallins.
The incident took place in The Waterways residential area between 4.30pm and 30 minutes after midnight on Sunday, November 15.
A resident of the Station Point apartments returned home from work to find their apartment ransacked.
The front door of the property had been forced to gain entry.
A sum of money was taken by the intruder.
Naas Gardaí are investigating and have appealed for information from the public about the incident.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on