€122,000 cash found in car near Kilcock - claim

It’s been claimed that cash worth €122,000 was found in a car stopped near Kilcock.

Jordan Keogh, 24, who had an address at 9 Rowlagh Park, Clondalkin and which has been amended on a court document, is being prosecuted for allegedly having the money knowing, believing or being reckless as to whether it was the proceeds of crime on November 5 last on the M4 at Courtown Little, Kilcock.

Read more County Kildare news

Sgt Brian Jacob said at Naas District Court yesterday the vehicle was stopped at 7.35am.

He added that the gardaí are trying to trace the origin of the money.

The matter was adjourned by Judge Desmon Zaidan to April 15.