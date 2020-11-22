LATEST: Naas gardaí arrest man after theft from car in Johnstown

A man is due to appear in Naas District Court after he was charged in relation to an incident in Johnstown in the early hours of Saturday.

Gardaí said officers arrested a suspect while investigating a report of a theft from a car in Johnstown.

A statement from Naas Garda Station said: "Gardaí in Naas responding to a report of a theft from a car in Johnstown in the early hours of 21st November, have arrested one male who has now been charged to appear at Naas District Court.

"Gardai wish to thank the public for their assistance in this matter and encourage the public to report all suspicious activity."