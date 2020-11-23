New Kildare firefighters being trained via online lectures due to Covid-19 restrictions

Kildare Fire Service is using online lectures to train new recruits due to social distancing requirements to combat Covid-19.



Week one of the NDFEM (National Directorate for Fire and Emergency Management) and LASNTG (Local Authority Services National Training Group) Firefighting Skills course has now been completed by a new batch of recruits for Kildare Fire Service.

Also taking part were members of Carlow County Fire & Rescue Service and Laois County Fire & Rescue Service.

Kildare Fire Service said: "This recruit course is very unique in that not only is it now a QQI Accredited course, but it is being run in a very different way to previous recruit courses within the county due to Covid-19.

"Our new recruits have been abiding by government regulations and completing their course using varying facemasks at different sections throughout the course.

"The course lectures have no lecturer directly in front of the students, instead utilizing Microsoft Teams software to interact with the recruits.

"Each syndicate stays separate to the other and ensures they do not mix at any stage throughout the course except for line-up at the start of the day."

"This week has seen a mixture of skills taught to them by instructors ACFO Ben Woodhouse, S.O. Eoin Matthews (Newbridge) and S.O. Martin Carroll (Naas) including Manual Handling, Hose rolling, Proper use of extinguishers, Working at heights & Pump operations and theories. These skills, over the next week, will be expanded upon and put to into practice as the crews learn more about the roles of firefighting."