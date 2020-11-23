Teach Tearmainn group seeking urgent funding to continue 24/7 services

Teach Tearmainn, the group that offers support services to women and children in Kildare and West Wicklow who experience domestic violence and abuse, said it will require additional state funding to respond to an increasing demand for its services caused in part by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Safe Ireland, the national agency for domestic violence working with 39 frontline services across the country, has reported a major rise in abuse and coercive control incidents over the first six months of living with Covid-19, from March to August 2020.

The findings claimed that nearly 2,000 women and over 400 children received support from a domestic violence service every month during that period.

It also shows that a total of 3,450 women and 589 children who had never contacted a domestic violence service before, looked for support and safety from March to August.

Teach Tearmainn CEO Lorrain Rowan said: “Teach Tearmainn have been granted some funding until February 2021 to operate our 24 hour refuge and helpline but this has not yet been guaranteed after then.”

The group currently receive €305,000 state funding per annum but is seeking an additions €505,440 per annum in funding provide the services such as 24/7 refuge accommodation and support and 24/7 Helpline Support.

Ms Rowan also said the assistance is required for a dedicated Outreach and Support Service to Women and Children across Co Kildare, a full-time Court Accompaniment Support Service Education and Awareness programme and Group Support Services for Women and Children.

The CEO said: “While Government has continuously name-checked domestic violence as a Covid-19 priority this has not yet been backed up by the resources and infrastructural modernisation needed by services throughout the country.”

She added that Teach Tearmainn would also now be contacting all local politicians in County Kildare to outline the challenges that the service is dealing with and to urge them to lobby for clarification on the additional funding required.