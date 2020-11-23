Some parts of Kildare may experience low water pressure later this week says Irish Water

Residents and businesses in some parts of Kildare may experience low water pressure and other issues from Wednesday of this week.

The company said the issues may come about due to ongoing work to safeguard the drinking water supply for homes and businesses in Kildare and the wider Greater Dublin Area (GDA).

These works form part of the Barrow Extension project which will provide up to an additional 18 million litres of drinking water per day.

Irish Water said that while works are ongoing, customers in the following locations may experience low water pressure, discolouration and outages from 5.00pm on Wednesday 25 November 25 until 6.00am on Thursday 26 November 26: Naas town centre; Killashee; Mylerstown; Johnstown; Ladytown and surrounding areas.

Similarly, from 6.00pm on Thursday, November 26, until 6.00am on Friday, November 27, customers in the following areas may experience low water pressure, discolouration and outages: Newbridge; Athgarvan; Monasterevin East; Rathangan; Allen; Kilmeade; Castledermot North; Ballytore; Calverstown; Narramore; Kilcullen; Two mile house; Brannockstown; Nurney; Suncroft; Kilgowan; Derrinturn; Prosperous; Allenwood and surrounding areas.

Irish Water said that following the completion of the works it may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

Irish Water and Kildare County Council said regret any inconvenience caused and thank customers for their patience while we carry out these essential works.

The company said these works form part of the Barrow Extension project which will provide up to an additional 18 million litres of drinking water per day for communities across the region. This is the equivalent of the average daily water consumption of 140,000 people and will support future growth and ensure a sustainable, secure and reliable water supply for customers now and into the future.

John O Donoghue, Regional Operations Manager, Irish Water said “Irish Water and our Local Authority partners are working together to safeguard the water supply for homes and businesses in Kildare and the wider Greater Dublin Area. The Barrow Extension Project will facilitate an increase of up to 18 million litres of drinking water per day in Kildare and the GDA which is critical for the provision of a secure, reliable and sustainable long-term water supply for the region for future decades and generations."

Irish Water said the delivery of the Barrow Extension project will help build resilience in the water distribution network by providing a strategic link between Srowland and Ballymore Eustace water treatment plants.The project involves the construction of 3km of new water mains between Killashee and Naas, via the Rathasker Road; two new pumping stations at Brannockstown and Carnalway; and upgrades to the pipework at Ballymore Eustace Water Treatment Plant and Old Kilcullen Reservoir. The project is scheduled for completion in 2021.

It said it continues to work at this time with its local authority partners, contractors and others to safeguard the health and well-being of both staff and the public and to ensure the continuity of critical drinking water and wastewater services.

The latest updates on these works will be available on the supply and service section of the Irish Water website. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1850 278 278 or via Twitter @IWCare with any queries.