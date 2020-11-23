Central government support vital for positive Kildare County Council finances for 2021 budget meeting hears

Kildare County Council has agreed a Budget for 2021.

At its Budget meeting in Newbridge this afternoon, the council's chief executive, Peter Carey, said there was no major change in the council's revenue or day to day budget of €164 million.

In a summary report to members at the start of the statutory meeting - councillors met in private the previous week - Mr Carey said the budget was very difficult to frame due to “uncertainty.”

The meeting heard there will be around 22 new people added to the council's 1,000 staff

The council members have agreed that there will be no increase in the commercial rate and Mr Carey said that this was good “indirect” support to members.

The council has also agreed to continue its 100% rates relief for vacant premises. Mr Carey also said that without central government support, the council could not have budgeted for this year or be positive for next year.

After the initial presentation, Cllr Mark Stafford called for motions to change the proposed budget, with councillors having to say from where they wanted money transferred to meet the cut or addition.

Cllr Ide Cussen saw a number of her proposals defeated.

She wanted some money transferred to support the disability sector and be taken from the town twinning fund.

There was opposition to this and her motions were defeated.

Cllr Fiona McLoughlin Healy also called for greater transparency in how Kildare Failte money was spent but motion failed on the basis of the report.

In the run up to the budget meeting councillors heard that potential rates have been reduced following new valuations by the Tribunal, leaving a shortfall of €804,955.

There is also a shortage of €2 million from shortage of Local Property Tax (LPT).

Parking income to the council is down by an estimated €1.5 million.

Businesses were closed for much of the year.

While they did not technically fall within the terms of the rates vacancy scheme, the central government announced that they would be given a rates waiver for nine months.

The nine month rates waiver is fully funded so the council will get it from the central government.

The council estimates it will amount to around €22m by the end of this year but there won't be any compensation for the loss of money from the tribunal appeals as a result of Tribunal appeals by ratepayers. Normally the council can expect €62 million in rates.

The Department has indicated to the council that legislation changes are needed to sort out the LPT issues with the business sector.

Some business sectors have lobbied the government over this issue but the council wants any changes to be at the discretion of the council.

Councillors have been told and agreed that if extra money does come from central government or other sources, it will go back towards those areas which have suffered cuts in these areas.

The council will reinstate any reductions to spending in housing, roads, libraries, community, etc that were made.

One area where councillors could not cut was in areas such as wages/pensions of staff and payments to contractors.

Cllr Suzanne Doyle proposed and Cllr Ivan Keatley seconded the Budget.