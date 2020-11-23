COVID-19 LATEST: No new deaths and 252 cases with 6 in Kildare

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has been a total of 2,022 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight, Sunday 22nd November, the HPSC has been notified of 252 confirmed cases of COVID-19.

There is now a total of 70,711 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today:

124 are men / 128 are women

65% are under 45 years of age

The median age is 34 years old

88 in Dublin, 26 in Cork, 21 in Kilkenny, 16 in Louth, 16 in Mayo with 85 spread across another 20 counties.



As of 2pm today 289 COVID-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 33 are in ICU.

There were 11 additional hospitalisations in the past 24 hours.

The COVID-19 Dashboard provides up-to-date information on the key indicators of COVID-19 in the community.