BREAKING: Three foreign nationals found inside truck near M50

Gardaí in Clondalkin are investigating possible immigration offences, that occurred this afternoon at approximately 4.20pm.

A truck arrived at Park West, Clondalkin this afternoon after coming into the country via Rosslare Port today.

When the driver opened truck, three men were located in the trailer.

The three men are currently in Ballyfermot Garda Station receiving medical attention.

The trailer is detained for technical examination.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information is available at this time.