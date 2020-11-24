Woman's ex-husband 'has access to firearm'

A woman whose husband allegedly called her a bitch, a fat c… and said she was useless failed to secure an interim protection order at a Naas District Court sitting on October 28.

The woman told a family law hearing that her husband recently arrived at the door, took their youngest child in his arms and abused her.

She said they had been married for 11 years before they split up about a year ago.

Read more County Kildare news

She also said that these incidents had been consistent through the marriage.

She said he is always verbally abusive to her when he comes to collect the children.

The woman added she had been frightened and contacted the gardai.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was also told that the man has access to a firearm because of his occupation.

He said that while there is no question that there are issues between the pair, he was satisfied that this could be dealt with through an application for a safety summons returnable for December 14 when both of them are due to appear anyway.

He said that didn't mean she couldn't apply again for a protection order, if other issues arise in the meantime.