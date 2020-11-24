"I have dealt with more distressing calls" - Senator claims Covid has created domestic abuse "monsters"

A Kildare Senator has claimed that lockdowns due to the Covid-19 pandemic have created "monsters" in relation to domestic abuse and violence within homes.

Labour Senator Mark Wall was speaking during a debate on the Level 5 restrictions in the Seanad last week.

Experts have reported a major rise in abuse and coercive control incidents over the first six months of living with Covid-19, from March to August 2020.

Senator Wall said: "Unfortunately, like many others, I have dealt with more distressing calls as a public representative in recent months than I have ever had to deal with previously.

"Covid has unfortunately created many new domestic monsters and organisations such as Women's Aid and Teach Tearmainn in my county of Kildare need as much Government support as can be given at this time."

He added: "Women's Aid Ireland recently reported a worrying increase of 1,000 in the number of calls to its helpline each month since Covid began. Its telephone number is 1800 341900."

Safe Ireland, the national agency for domestic violence working with 39 frontline services across the country said that nearly 2,000 women and over 400 children received support from a domestic violence service every month between March and August.

Safe Ireland research also shows that a total of 3,450 women and 589 children who had never contacted a domestic violence service before, looked for support and safety from March to August.

Teach Tearmainn, the group that offers support services to women and children in Kildare and West Wicklow who experience domestic violence and abuse, said it will require additional state funding to respond to an increasing demand for its services caused in part by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Teach Tearmainn CEO Lorrain Rowan said: “Teach Tearmainn have been granted some funding until February 2021 to operate our 24 hour refuge and helpline but this has not yet been guaranteed after then.”

The group currently receive €305,000 state funding per annum but is seeking an additions €505,440 per annum in funding provide the services such as 24/7 refuge accommodation and support and 24/7 Helpline Support.

Ms Rowan also said the assistance is required for a dedicated Outreach and Support Service to Women and Children across Co Kildare, a full-time Court Accompaniment Support Service Education and Awareness programme and Group Support Services for Women and Children.

People with Disabilities

Senator Wall also raised the plight of people with disabilities who are facing "total isolation" at times due to Covid-19 restrictions.

He explained: "I am aware of people with disabilities living independently who are only seeing their carers for 30 minutes in the morning and another 30 minutes in the evening.

"Outside of that, they are in total isolation and have no human contact for the rest of the day.

"Most have severe underlying health conditions and cannot have visitors or go anywhere within the area allowed under the restrictions.

"Some of these individuals receive phone calls from social inclusion groups within their area such as Older Voices Kildare, a terrific group which does great support work.

"I ask the Minister of State to consider providing further supports for those isolated in this way and groups such as Older Voices Kildare which are filling gaps in the lives of many at this difficult time."