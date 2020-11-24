"My mam used to say he should have been a social worker" TD pays tribute to Garda dad in debate on community policing

Kildare North TD Reada Cronin has called for a bigger focus on community policing within the Garda.

The Sinn Fein politician, whose late father was a member of the force, paid tribute to the role of local gardaí in the community during the public health pandemic.

Speaking in the Dáil last week, Ms Cronin said: "I take this opportunity to acknowledge the community gardaí in north Kildare for their magnificent work during the Covid crisis.

"Together with volunteers and community groups, they got the shopping done, prescriptions and meals delivered, and cups of teas offered and drunk in the garden.

"It was top-class community policing and social action, just as was seen when the local community garda was so helpful to us when we were setting up the Maynooth community first responders."

Ms Cronin said her dad was probably a community garda before his time as his mother saw his role as a social worker.

Contributing to a debate on Wednesday on Community Safety and Preventing Crime attended by Justice Minister Helen McEntee, the TD said:

"I saw that at first hand growing up because my dad was a member of An Garda Síochána, rooted in his community. My mam used to say he should have been a social worker. In practice, he was a community garda before their time.

"Today is his anniversary and it seems apt, on the anniversary of his death, to honour and to seek to improve the tradition of community policing among the men and women of An Garda Síochána."

The Maynooth-based TD strongly urged the Government to invest strategically in "the kind of community service her late father believed in and practised in the job he loved".

She added: "We need more community policing and we need more diversity in An Garda Síochána to reflect our diverse society. We need more gardaí working socially with communities rather than judicially about them."

The TD's statement to the Dáil continued:

"Whether we like it or not, our prisons are primarily for our poor and our failed. Our jails are heaving with people who have been failed in an unequal social structure. Half of the people in our prisons dropped out of school before their junior certificate and more than a quarter never went to secondary school despite attendance being compulsory up to age of 16.

"Our community gardaí can and do step in early to work with families and community leaders to keep fragile kids steady. Sometimes they are the first authority figure to show a bit of faith in those who have a reputation for causing trouble when they are in fact just troubled. As a politician, I want to see more and deeper community policing in the less leafy suburbs in order that young lives can be transformed and saved. I want to see the community garda having time to kick a ball or to sit on a wall chatting to kids in the community. I say that because, for me, An Garda Síochána must always be about peace of mind and peace in the heart."