Naas man awarded for Irish Red Cross humanitarian award

Kildare man Aubrey McCarthy has been nominated for an Irish Red Cross award for his humanitarian work.

Aubrey, who comes from Punchestown, has been nominated for the 2020 Humanitarian of the Year award thanks to his dedication to improving the lives of vulnerable people in Ireland.

The co-founder of Tiglin, an addiction services charity that also works with those who are homeless, much of Aubrey’s career has been devoted to helping those who are at-risk in society.

Read more County Kildare news

In 2006, Aubrey set up the mobile “No Bucks” Café outreach for homeless people in Dublin, serving 150 meals to people each night and handing out clothes, sleeping bags and toiletries. He is also the Chairman of DCM, who operate The Light House, a café that feeds homeless and vulnerable people in Dublin. Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the charity has provided over 300 meals a day to the homeless people of Dublin.

Alma Jordan

Kildare also got a nod in the Digital Influence category, where Alma Jordan was nominated for her farm safety educational platform for kids. Alma, who is now based in Co Meath but from Celbridge originally, set up Agrikids.ie in 2014, during Ireland’s worst year on record for farm safety.

Alma wanted to positively engage, educate and empower young children so they could be safe on farms or when out enjoying the countryside. AgriKids has developed classroom resources, storybooks and a gaming app to educate children about farm safety.

The awards seek to recognise those who have had a humanitarian impact on the lives of others through volunteering, skill sharing, storytelling, or fundraising and will highlight the efforts of those who have given a voice to humanitarian issues. People are invited to register for free tickets for the event at humanitarianawards.ie