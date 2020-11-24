Distinctive bicycle and smartphone stolen by youths on Canal path off N7

Gardaí are investigating two incidents of unlawful seizure of a bicycles at the Grand Canal, Bluebell on Monday 17th August 2020 at 4.50pm.

The incident happened at the pinch gates along the canal close to Bluebell Community Centre.

The victim was cycling towards Inchicore from Kylemore Road when he was stopped by four males at the gates. During this incident the victim was approached by two of the group, while the other two continued walking on.

The victim was forced from his bicycle at knife point, and his bicycle and mobile phone were subsequently stolen. The male suspects then made their escape along the Canal in the direction of the Bluebell Community Centre.

The bicycle is very distinctive as you can see from the photograph. It was an electric ‘Fiddo’ bicycle, and what was even more distinctive was that the electric aspect of the bicycle was disconnected.





The mobile phone was an Oppo F7 IMEI Number 869603035470658 – this is not a very common phone.

Description of Suspects:

Suspect no (1): Late teens to early twenties, 5 5” – 5 6” in height, wore a black puffa style jacket.

Suspect no (2): Late teens to early twenties, 5 8” – 5 9” in height, wore a red puffa style jacket, carried a knife.

Suspects (3) and (4): Late teens to early twenties, wore dark clothing.

The second crime occurred on Sunday August 23rd 2020, shortly after 1.10pm, at the same location.

The victim was cycling along the canal walkway from the Tyrconnell Road in the direction of Clondalkin. As he approached the pinch gates on the walkway his pathway was blocked by a group of male suspects. The gates are located close to the Bluebell Community Centre.

Two of the suspects then approached the victim, while the other three members of the group continue to walk on along the cycle track.

One suspect is believed to have had possession of a weapon, described as a pole in shape. During the course of the incident the victim was hit with the weapon, causing him to fall off his bicycle.

The bicycle was then forcibly removed from the victim and the suspects made their way from the scene in the direction of the Bluebell Community Centre.

Description of Bicycle:

Bike Specification:

Cube Attain Pro Disc 700c Road Bike 2019 - White/Red in Large frame size

Bike rims are now all black decals removed

No saddle bag was on the bike at the time

Handlebar ends are black (red in picture)

Description of Suspects: All appear to have been in their late teens. The two main suspects were wearing black puffy jackets with hoods up, leggings and scarf. Of the remaining three, one wore an orange jacket, while another wore a burgundy jacket.

Appeal

Gardaí believe there are people in the community who know the identity of the suspects involved and would ask them to come forward with information.

The property stolen was distinctive, especially the Fiddo electric bicycle, cube bicycle and the Oppo phone – did anyone come into possession of these items in the intervening period?

This incident occurred in broad daylight in an area with a heavy footfall – are there any witnesses who may have more information or can provide better descriptions of the culprits?

Gardaí know that the suspects went towards Bluebell Community Centre after the crimes but would like to know if anyone saw them after that. Is there any saved dash cam footage from the dates 17th August and 23rd August, 16.30hrs – 17.30hrs & 13.00hrs – 14.00hrs respectively.

Gardaí believe they may have stored the stolen bicycles in a nearby location to avoid being caught in possession immediately after the crime – does anyone know where they may have stored this property, or where is this property now?

Gardaí at Kilmainham Garda Station are investigating, tel: (01) 6669700.