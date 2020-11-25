Job Hunting: Office Administrator role being hired

Office Administrator Required

This role is temporary at present and is expected to run for approximately three months.

This Role Involves:

  • Answering and directing phone calls
  • Organising our in-house fault reporting system
  • Data input
  • Debtors control
  • General Office duties

Skills Required Would Include:

  • Minimum 2 years' experience in similar role 
  • Excellent computer database skills (ECDL)
  • Excellent verbal and written communications 
  • Must be able to multi task and prioritise 
  • Full training will be given 

Please apply with a CV and Cover Letter to darapatterson@trafficsolutions.ie 