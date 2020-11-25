Kildare Death Notices for today: Wednesday, November 25

The death has occurred of Bridget Mitchell (née Heffernan)

Rathaskar Court, Naas, Kildare / Coill Dubh, Kildare



Mitchell (nee Heffernan), Bridget, Rathaskar Court, Naas and late of Coill Dubh, Co. Kildare, November 20th 2020, peacefully at Naas Hospital, beloved wife of the late Martin (Hairy), deeply regretted by her loving sons Paul, David and Colm, daughters in law Susan, Julieanne and Angela, grandchildren Charley, Danny, Caitlin, Macey, Kady and Blake, brothers, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. For those that wish to form a guard of honour Bridget's funeral cortège will be passing her residence in Coill Dubh Village before it arrives in Christ the King Church, Cooleragh for Funeral Mass on Friday at 11am.

The Funeral Mass can be viewed by the following link:

https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/christ-the-king-church-cooleragh



The death has occurred of Andrew (Andy) Kane

Preston Heights, Kilmeague, Kildare



Formerly of Mylerstown Cross, Robertstown. Father of the late Derek. Sadly missed by his loving partner Mary, daughter Lisa, grandchild Kayla, son-in-law Padraig, brothers, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Andy Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Thursday morning to arrive at The Church of The Holy Trinity, Allen, for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in Allen Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Billy Graham

Downings Nth., Prosperous, Kildare



Graham, Billy, Downings Nth., Prosperous, Co. Kildare, November 24th 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, after a long illness bravely borne, beloved brother of the late Josephine, deeply regretted by his loving wife Doreen, children Laura, Emma and Conor, son-in-law Greg, Emma's partner Sean, Conor's partner Jess, grandson Charlie, brothers Jack and Tommy, mother-in-law Doreen, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. For those that wish to form a guard of honour Billy's funeral cortège will be passing through Prosperous as it makes its way to arrive at St. Benignus Church, Staplestown for Funeral Mass on Thursday at 11am.

Due to the current crisis the house will be strictly private and if you would like to light a candle in memory of Billy it would be much appreciated. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to

https://friendsofstbrigidshospice.ie/donate-now/



The death has occurred of Adrian Dwyer

Briencan, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Adrian Dwyer, Briencan, Ballymore Eustace. Peacefully at St Vincent's Hospital Athy. Surrounded by his loving family. Beloved brother of Anna Reilly (Dunlavin) and late sister Mary O'Keefe (Ballymore), his brother-in-law John Reilly (Dunlavin), nieces Martina, Geraldine, Anne-Marie, Adrienne, Jude and extended family.

Due to current government guidelines a private funeral will take place on Wednesday, 25th, at 12 noon in the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace followed by a private burial in St Mary's Cemetery.



The death has occurred of Michael (Mick) MULLAN

Eadestown, Naas, Kildare



The death has taken place of Michael (Mick) Mullan (28) of Eadestown, Naas, Co. Kildare. Mick passed away on Monday, 23rd November 2020, after a series of courageous health battles, with his loving family at his side. He will be sadly missed by his best friend and loving wife Mel, parents Patch and Pat, brothers Dermot and Ciarán, parents-in-law Jacinta and Michael, sisters-in-law Tash, Steph (McDonald) and Lucy (Finneran), brother-in-law Mark, godson Noah, aunts, uncles, cousins and a wide circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Michael will repose at home with his loving family.

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page below.

They can also show their support along the route from Eadestown to Ballymore and at Ballymore Eustace village. Further details of the funeral will follow shortly.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, in Michael’s honour, to his doctor for cancer research at link here: https://profile.pmc.org/TC0306