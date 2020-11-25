Plans lodged to build "family cluster" of three homes in Milltown

A planning application has been submitted to Kildare County Council for a "family cluster" of three homes in Milltown.

The planning documents state that the proposed properties will be earmarked for family lands.

The estimated construction value of the planned development is nearly €700,000, according to construction industry database CIS Ireland.

The designs include plans for three one-and-a-half-storey house types along with three domestic garages.

Secondary wastewater treatment systems with percolation areas and all associated works and services.

The planning application was submitted to the Council this week.