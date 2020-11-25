Over 700 burglaries committed in Kildare last year new crime figure estimates suggest

Over 700 burglaries were committed in county Kildare in 2019 and under a fifth of them were detected, new crime figures suggest.

Eight of the 55 homicides recorded by gardai in Ireland in 2019 were in the Eastern garda region, which includes Kildare, according to new figures on recorded crime.

On November 24, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) released figures on Recorded Crime Detection 2019.

This identifies the number of crimes recorded by Gardaí in 2019 and the numbers that had been deemed ‘detected’ by September 1, 2020.

A crime is considered detected when gardai have identified and sanctioned a suspected offender for it.

There were 883 recorded sexual offences in the Eastern region, representing 25% of the 3,323 recorded for the State as a whole.

We estimated crude recorded crime figures for Kildare based on the 222,000 plus population in the 2016 census and the regional figures last week.

Given that the population will have risen, our estimates below are likely to be higher than the released numbers this week, in some cases.

We estimated there were 144 sexual offences recorded in the county last year of which 11.3% have been detected up to now.

Nationally, the percentage of detections in sexual offences cases recorded in 2018 increased from 11% by September 2019 to 19% by September 2020.

There were around 822 attempts/threats to murder, assaults, harassments and related offences of which 37% were detected.

Of the estimated 44 Kildare robberies, 38% have been detected.

There were around 724 burglaries of which around 14% have been detected and about 35% of 2,192 thefts have been detected.

Of 279 recorded fraud offences 19% have been detected.

On illegal drugs recorded crime, 90% of 1,014 recorded offences have been detected.

On property to damage, someone was found for 21% of an estimated 804 recorded.

Of 81 weapons offences around 70% have been detected.

In 84% of 1,078 public order crimes people have been sanctioned and in relation to 477 offences against Government 47% have been detected.

Nationally, 88% of people who committed drug offences in 2019 were identified and sanctioned by September 20 this year.

A suspected offender has been identified and sanctioned in over 65% of homicide cases reported in 2019.

Minister for Justice, Helen McEntee said the release provides a valuable snapshot of the extent to which crimes reported to Gardaí in 2019 had been detected by September of this year. “For many victims, it is important to know that those who have committed crimes against them have been identified and sanctioned where appropriate.”

The Minister said the Gardai have been allocated an unprecedented budget of €1.952 billion for 2021. “The significant level of funding provided over recent years is enabling sustained, ongoing recruitment of Garda members and staff. As a result, there are now some 14,600 Garda members and over 3,000 Garda staff nationwide. The Budget allocation also provides for an increase in supervisory ranks at Sergeant and Inspector level.

She said more Garda recruits and more Garda staff means extra members of the service on the frontline and in specialist units battling organised crime groups, supporting victims, and keeping people safe. This increase in Garda numbers and the ongoing programme of investment and reform will aid Gardaí in detecting increasing numbers of crime in the coming year.”













