Pyrite compensation scheme affecting Kildare house owners to be discussed in Dail Public Accounts Committee tomorrow

Officials from the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage will be questioned on the pyrite remediation scheme which affects a number of Kildare house owners, at the Committee of Public Accounts (PAC) tomorrow, Thursday, November 26.

A good number of Kildare house owners were affected by the inclusion of pyrite in the construction of their houses, leading to structural damage.

Most of the properties affected by pyrite were built between1997 and 2008.

The main years were from 2002 to 2006.

Over 90% of the applications under the Pyrite Remediation Scheme (PRS) to help such householders were from Fingal and Meath but 62 were from Kildare.

The meeting is to consider the Comptroller and Auditor General’s 2019, including an element on the PRS.

The Comptroller and Auditor General, Seamus McCarthy, will address both meetings, followed by the Secretary General, Graham Doyle, and officials from the Department.

The PAC is a standing committee of Dáil Éireann which focuses on ensuring public services are run efficiently and achieve value for money.

Both meetings in Committee Room 3 can be viewed live on Oireachtas TV.

Committee proceedings can also be viewed on the Houses of the Oireachtas Smartphone App, available for Apple and Android devices.

The Pyrite Resolution Act came into effect on 10 January 2014. The Act provided for the establishment of the Pyrite Resolution Board.

The scheme commenced in February 2014. Its primary objective was to remediate dwellings that were significantly damaged by pyrite, at no additional cost to the homeowner. It is a scheme of ‘last resort’ for affected homeowners who have no other practical option to obtain redress, and is limited to dwellings with significant pyrite damage located in certain local authority areas.

By the end of 2019, a total of 2,548 valid applications were received, with 2,110 (83%) approved for inclusion in the scheme.

Of these, 137 (5.4%) were unsuccessful for reasons including not meeting the scheme eligibility criteria, or application withdrawn.

By the end of 2019, repair works have been completed on 1,890 properties (74% of valid applications) with the remaining 521 (20%) cases open.

Based on the information before establishment of the scheme as reported by the Pyrite Panel, the scale of the potential pyrite problem (10,300 dwellings) and the projected average cost of remediation (€45,000) indicated that the scheme could cost over €460 million.

A later estimate put the total at €300 million,

By the end of 2019, the all-in average cost per dwelling for remediation was around €65,000.