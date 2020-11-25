NEW: Kildare Garda checkpoint had workplace inspector checking on "Covid payments"

Roads Policing Unit Naas carried out a Multi-agency Checkpoint with partners including the Road Safety Authority.

Gardaí said that also in attendance was "an Officer from the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) carrying out random inspections re Covid Claimants".

The Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment is available to employees and the self-employed who have lost their job on or after 13 March due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Claimants must satisfy the eligibility conditions of the scheme.

Workers and the self-employed also receive a payment if they cannot work in the short term because they have been medically certified to self-isolate or are ill due to COVID-19.

A Certificate of Incapacity for Work or equivalent is required from a GP.

At the Checkpoint, Gardai impounded three vehicles at this operation for:

• No Insurance – Learner Driver Unaccompanied and No Tax/Fraudulent use of Tax.

In addition, one motorist was arrested for Drug Driving - as cocaine was detected.

There were a total of 20 fines also issued for various offence under the Road Traffic Act.

The Road Safety Authority detected Tachograph, Driver Hours and Vehicle Safety Offences.

Two vehicles were grounded and repaired on site before being allowed to proceed – one vehicle had three extremely bald

tyres.

One HGV inspection resulted in a follow up investigation at a Registered Company Office.

An Garda Siochana thanked the public for its patience during this operation.