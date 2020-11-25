Need a new series to binge? Here's the full list of everything coming to Netflix in time for Christmas
Netflix has released the details of all the TV shows, movies, documentaries and more landing on the streaming platform across December.
With the evening's getting longer, darker and colder in the run up to Christmas, spending another weekend of lockdown curled up on the sofa binge-watching TV series is likely on the cards for most of us.
There's something for all the family - or whoever else uses your password.
Here's everything new coming to Netflix in December:
NETFLIX ORIGINAL TV SERIES
The Holiday Movies That Made Us 01/12/2020
Bhaag Beanie Bhaag 04/12/2020
Selena: The Series 04/12/2020
Detention 05/12/2020
Lovestruck in the City 08/12/2020
Mr. Iglesias: Part 3 08/12/2020
Alice in Borderland 10/12/2020
The Mess You Leave Behind (El desorden que dejas) 11/12/2020
Tiny Pretty Things 14/12/2020
Song Exploder: Volume 2 15/12/2020
How To Ruin Christmas: The Wedding 16/12/2020
Run On 16/12/2020
Home for Christmas: Season 2 18/12/2020
Sweet Home 18/12/2020
Bridgerton 25/12/2020
Best Leftovers Ever! 30/12/2020
Equinox 30/12/2020
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina: Part 4 31/12/2020
NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILMS
Angela's Christmas Wish 01/12/2020
Christmas Crossfire (Wir Können Nicht Anders) 04/12/2020
Just Another Christmas (Tudo Bem No Natal Que Vem) 03/12/2020
Break 03/12/2020
Leyla Everlasting 04/12/2020
Cops and Robbers 28/12/2020
MANK 04/12/2020
Bombay Rose 04/12/2020
DNA 26/12/2020
Fierce 02/12/2020
Grandma's Last Wishes (El testamento de la abuela) 25/12/2020
Rose Island (L'Incredibile storia dell'Isola Delle Rose) 09/12/2020
The Prom 11/12/2020
Canvas 11/12/2020
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom 18/12/2020
The Midnight Sky 23/12/2020
Your Name Engraved Herein 23/12/2020
AK VS AK 24/12/2020
A California Christmas 14/12/2020
NETFLIX ORIGINAL COMEDY
Natalie Palamides: Nate - A One Man Show 01/12/2020
Hazel Brugger: Tropical 02/12/2020
Ari Eldjárn: Pardon My Icelandic 02/12/2020
Best of Stand-Up 2020 31/12/2020
NETFLIX DOCUMENTARIES
London Hughes: To Catch a D*ck 22/12/2020
Alien Worlds 02/12/2020
Emicida: AmarElo - It’s All For Yesterday (Emicida: AmarElo - É Tudo Para Ontem) 08/12/2020
The Surgeon's Cut 09/12/2020
Giving Voice 11/12/2020
BREAK IT ALL: The History of Rock in Latin America 16/12/2020
Anitta: Made In Honorio 16/12/2020
The Ripper 16/12/2020
NETFLIX KIDS & FAMILY
Mighty Express: A Mighty Christmas 05/12/2020
Chico Bon Bon and the Very Berry Holiday 03/12/2020
Captain Underpants Mega Blissmas 04/12/2020
Super Monsters: Santa’s Super Monster Helpers 08/12/2020
Spirit Riding Free: Ride Along Adventure 08/12/2020
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: Christmas 09/12/2020
The Big Show Show: Christmas 09/12/2020
A Trash Truck Christmas 11/12/2020
Hilda: Season 2 14/12/2020
Rhyme Time Town Singalongs 22/12/2020
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 3 26/12/2020
Fast & Furious Spy Racers: Season 3: Sahara 26/12/2020
The Magic School Bus Rides Again In the Zone 26/12/2020
NETFLIX ANIME
Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy: Chapter 2: Earthrise 30/12/2020
