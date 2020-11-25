Kildare TD to raise investment issue for a bereaved borrower in the Dail

The refusal by an investment fund to respond to submissions made on behalf of a bereaved borrower to be raised in the Dáil by a Kildare TD this afternoon.

Kildare North TD, Bernard Durkan is raising the question of the refusal by an investment fund to respond to submissions made on behalf of a borrower who experienced bereavement will be raised in the Dáil this afternoon.

It is one of the Topical Issues selected by the Ceann Comhairle and scheduled for discussion from 14.49 pm.

Deputy Durkan has four minutes to make an initial statement and the Minister/Minister of state has four minutes to reply.

The Deputy has two minutes for a supplementary statement and the Minister/Minister of state has two minutes for a concluding statement.

