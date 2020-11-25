Pulling a fast one! Vehicle towing trailer caught at nearly 50% over speed limit
The vehicle towing a trailer / Photo by Waterford Roads Policing
Gardaí detected that a car towing a trailer was travelling at at speed of 117km per hour yesterday.
Towing vehicles are restricted to 80km per hour in 100km per hour zones.
Waterford Roads Policing Unit conducted multiple speed checkpoints on the N25.
Other detections included speeds of 143kph and 131kph in a 100kph zone.
Photos by Waterford Roads Policing
